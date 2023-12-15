ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 7,804 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,905,114,000 after purchasing an additional 211,643,459 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 314.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,764,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $485,004,000 after buying an additional 26,386,589 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,155,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,521,287,000 after buying an additional 7,681,501 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,883,000 after buying an additional 2,443,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,523,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,420 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $75.07 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.09 and a twelve month high of $75.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.08.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

