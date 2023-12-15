ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Invests $260,000 in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,370,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,355,000 after acquiring an additional 325,181 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,692,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BILS opened at $99.32 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $99.02 and a twelve month high of $99.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.25.

About SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.