ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Invests $638,000 in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLX. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Clorox by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Clorox by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA boosted its stake in Clorox by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 9,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Clorox by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.53.

Clorox Stock Performance

Clorox stock opened at $142.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.45. The company has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $114.68 and a fifty-two week high of $178.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 195.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 705.89%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

