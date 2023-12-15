ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Makes New $260,000 Investment in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 91.1% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 95.5% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $90.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 1.00. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $91.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.29.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OTIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.29.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

