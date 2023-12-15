ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 38,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 23.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 82,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 15,957 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Ares Capital by 59.1% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 11,226 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Ares Capital by 26.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 513,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,759,000 after acquiring an additional 106,704 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $897,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Ares Capital by 70.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARCC. StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $19.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.98. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $20.21.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $655.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.14 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 50.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.12%.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

