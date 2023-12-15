ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Purchases New Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CSX during the first quarter valued at $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in CSX by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,637,000 after purchasing an additional 347,514 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in CSX by 12.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 13,829 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in CSX by 4.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in CSX by 16.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.84.

CSX Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $33.84 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $34.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.43 and a 200 day moving average of $31.74. The firm has a market cap of $66.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.40%.

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.