ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,635 Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 99,857.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 570,446,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,961,792,000 after buying an additional 569,875,539 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 15.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,391,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,931 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1,878.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,314,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,904 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,749,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Saturday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Fiserv Stock Up 0.5 %
Fiserv stock opened at $135.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.16. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $122.39.
Fiserv Company Profile
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.
