ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Takes $273,000 Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Hershey by 97,975.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,329,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,959,000 after buying an additional 4,324,617 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $411,828,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the first quarter worth about $382,212,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 2,693.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,352,000 after purchasing an additional 964,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $186.26 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $183.74 and a 52-week high of $276.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.21 and a 200-day moving average of $217.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total transaction of $285,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,538,913.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,682 shares of company stock valued at $920,800. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Hershey from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price objective for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.19.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

