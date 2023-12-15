ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Takes $668,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Warner Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 72,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,909,000. Prudent Investors Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,170,000. Elm Partners Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 2,769,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,653,000 after purchasing an additional 796,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $41.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $43.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.31.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.