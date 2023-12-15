ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Takes Position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. owned 0.10% of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $243,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $419,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 36.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CGSD opened at $25.50 on Friday. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $24.97 and a 52-week high of $25.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.19 and its 200-day moving average is $25.19.

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.

