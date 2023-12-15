Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Lowered to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $89.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

SWK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Zelman & Associates upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $102.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.00.

SWK opened at $101.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.17. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $71.27 and a fifty-two week high of $104.21.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -830.75%.

In related news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $183,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,526.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,605,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 449.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 10.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 432,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,142,000 after acquiring an additional 40,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 12.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 16,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

