Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,588 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 315,240 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 40.0% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 72,997 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,662,000 after acquiring an additional 20,870 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% in the second quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 14,351 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth approximately $282,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBUX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.52.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX opened at $97.84 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $89.21 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.20.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.69%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,254 shares of company stock valued at $760,370. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

