Sterling Financial Group Inc. Purchases 321 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sterling Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,030 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.5% of Sterling Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Sterling Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,994,000. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 30,420 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 15,519 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $18,690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $147.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 76.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.03. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $150.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,520 shares in the company, valued at $13,363,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,829 shares of company stock worth $9,894,093. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Amazon.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $176.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.88.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

