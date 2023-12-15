Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 1,018.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth $90,010,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 480.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 62,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,284,000 after buying an additional 52,037 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $54.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.97. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $70.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.25.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.90%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $5,404,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 980,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,275,076.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

