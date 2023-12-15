Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth $885,000. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 152,848 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $67,328,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,723,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Netflix by 21.2% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 918,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $404,755,000 after acquiring an additional 160,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $469.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $431.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $424.56. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.41 and a 52 week high of $485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $205.64 billion, a PE ratio of 46.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. DZ Bank upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $449.15.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total transaction of $6,694,288.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 122,936 shares of company stock worth $52,392,547. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

