Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Buys 372 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 12,400.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 128.9% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $116.41 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $97.40 and a 12 month high of $116.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.03 and a 200-day moving average of $107.51.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

