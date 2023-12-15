Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 53.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTUM. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,777.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,744,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,521,000 after buying an additional 1,651,221 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 37,248.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,240,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,401 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 98,060.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 903,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,485,000 after purchasing an additional 902,153 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $170,936,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,227,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,364,000 after purchasing an additional 457,343 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of MTUM opened at $153.86 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.88.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

