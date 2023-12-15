Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $52,000 Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of IEF opened at $96.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.86. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.2816 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

