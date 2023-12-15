Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $82,000 Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 733 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 80.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 254.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Argus increased their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.40.

Paychex Trading Down 1.0 %

PAYX stock opened at $126.83 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.09 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.94 and its 200-day moving average is $117.74. The firm has a market cap of $45.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

