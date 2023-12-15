Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $36,000 Investment in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMC. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in United Microelectronics by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in United Microelectronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on United Microelectronics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on United Microelectronics from $8.40 to $10.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

United Microelectronics Price Performance

UMC stock opened at $8.15 on Friday. United Microelectronics Co. has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.56. The firm has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.16.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 28.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

