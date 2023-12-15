Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Sells 770 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,080 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Shopify by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,391,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $77.54 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $32.35 and a one year high of $77.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.23.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Shopify from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Shopify from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Shopify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

