Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Takes $41,000 Position in SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF (BATS:OBND)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF (BATS:OBND – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000.

SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF stock opened at $26.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.30.

SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1262 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The SPDR Loomis Sayles Opportunistic Bond ETF (OBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks to maximize total return by holding a broad basket of predominantly USD-denominated bonds. OBND was launched on Sep 27, 2021 and is managed by State Street.

