Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.2% of Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.75.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $156.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $144.95 and a fifty-two week high of $180.93. The company has a market capitalization of $377.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.57.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

