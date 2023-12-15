Strategy Asset Managers LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 225.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,489,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,860 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,548,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,385,000 after acquiring an additional 269,722 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 280.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,252,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,179,000 after acquiring an additional 922,672 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 950,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,179,000 after acquiring an additional 211,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTD Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 691,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,129,000 after purchasing an additional 16,716 shares during the period.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GTO opened at $47.16 on Friday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $48.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.88 and its 200 day moving average is $45.56.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

