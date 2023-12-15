Strategy Asset Managers LLC Reduces Holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NASDAQ:AADR)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC cut its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NASDAQ:AADR – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC owned 0.97% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AADR. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 39,838 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 5,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

AADR opened at $55.64 on Friday. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF has a 12-month low of $44.58 and a 12-month high of $55.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were paid a $0.1267 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%.

The AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (AADR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BNY Mellon Classic ADR index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to outperform the international markets outside the US by holding ADRs with high relative strength. AADR was launched on Jul 20, 2010 and is managed by m.

