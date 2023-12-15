Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 10,700 Shares of Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC – Free Report) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dakota Gold worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dakota Gold by 290.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 282,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 209,994 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Dakota Gold by 46.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 11,707 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Dakota Gold by 115.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 13,984 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Dakota Gold by 379.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 11,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Dakota Gold by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 798,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 122,319 shares during the period. 25.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DC opened at $2.78 on Friday. Dakota Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $3.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.84.

Dakota Gold ( NYSE:DC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter.

Dakota Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Blind Gold, City Creek, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, South Lead/Whistler Gulch, and Cambrian Unconformity Properties located Homestake Mining District, South Dakota.

