Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 629 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,255 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KBR. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in KBR by 930.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in KBR during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in KBR by 110.6% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

KBR Stock Performance

KBR stock opened at $53.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. KBR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.70 and a 12-month high of $65.87.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. KBR had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 25.18%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBR Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is -34.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.53 per share, for a total transaction of $257,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,584,082.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

