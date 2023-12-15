Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 790 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,374,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,837,000 after purchasing an additional 584,185 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 24.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,107,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,672,000 after buying an additional 801,990 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,208,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,643,000 after buying an additional 187,247 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,049,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,401,000 after buying an additional 360,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,005,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,424,000 after acquiring an additional 95,844 shares during the last quarter.

FV opened at $51.25 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $41.05 and a 1-year high of $51.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.84.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.0096 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

