Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 241,293 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 230,584 shares.The stock last traded at $16.90 and had previously closed at $16.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 18th.

Suburban Propane Partners Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.57.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The energy company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $226.60 million for the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 8.66%.

Suburban Propane Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Nandini Sankara sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $170,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Suburban Propane Partners news, SVP Douglas Brinkworth sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $154,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,751.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Nandini Sankara sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $170,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,538 shares of company stock valued at $402,078. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Suburban Propane Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 12,343.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,481 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 31,228 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,309 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,315,623 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,116,000 after buying an additional 245,934 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $676,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 105,706 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 7,340 shares in the last quarter. 17.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other.

Featured Articles

