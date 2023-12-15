Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies Stock Performance

SNCR stock opened at $3.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Synchronoss Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $10.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.29.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $55.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.24 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.26% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. Research analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Synchronoss Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Jeffrey George Miller bought 17,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.32 per share, with a total value of $76,796.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 158,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,448. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Synchronoss Technologies news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 60,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $245,235.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 225,052 shares in the company, valued at $911,460.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey George Miller purchased 17,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.32 per share, with a total value of $76,796.64. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 158,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,448. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 92,194 shares of company stock valued at $380,566. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 4,403,591 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 854,411 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC raised its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 1,913,141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 624,627 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 627,402 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 225,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 118,979 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 24,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.26% of the company’s stock.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's product EngageX, offers personal cloud, which helps in backup, manage, and engage with content; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; and email solutions.

Featured Stories

