Tarang Amin Buys 1,000 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Stock

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) Director Tarang Amin purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,050. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $125.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $107.33 and a 12-month high of $163.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,089.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.30.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7,066.67%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SJM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SJM

Institutional Trading of J. M. Smucker

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,085,000 after acquiring an additional 175,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after acquiring an additional 162,944 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About J. M. Smucker

(Get Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.