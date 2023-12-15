Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.68

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.68 and last traded at $10.01, with a volume of 304960 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Target Hospitality from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.56 million, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.97.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 63.16% and a net margin of 28.39%. The firm had revenue of $145.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Target Hospitality

In other news, CFO Eric Kalamaras sold 2,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $40,597.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Eric Kalamaras sold 2,456 shares of Target Hospitality stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $40,597.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Troy C. Schrenk sold 4,901 shares of Target Hospitality stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $80,866.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,829.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,799 shares of company stock valued at $128,757 over the last three months. Company insiders own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target Hospitality

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TH. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Target Hospitality by 13,213.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,331,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,390 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,378,000. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 5,880,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,578,000 after acquiring an additional 483,661 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,582,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,531,000. Institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.