TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.35

TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.35 and last traded at $4.41, with a volume of 41557 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on TDCX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on TDCX from $13.80 to $12.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC upgraded TDCX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TDCX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.80 to $7.40 in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Get TDCX alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TDCX

TDCX Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 8.16, a current ratio of 8.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $653.59 million, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average of $6.34.

TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). TDCX had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $119.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TDCX Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TDCX

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TDCX during the third quarter worth approximately $310,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of TDCX during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TDCX during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of TDCX during the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TDCX by 696.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 78,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 68,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

About TDCX

(Get Free Report)

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TDCX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDCX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.