Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,271 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Tesla by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 22,904 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,731,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,774 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,718,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its position in Tesla by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,620 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Trading Up 4.9 %

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $251.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $798.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.72, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.87. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $299.29.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $16,638,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,222 shares of company stock worth $7,091,898 over the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on TSLA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Tesla from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.