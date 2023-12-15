Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Position Cut by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,689 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 12,809 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 0.5% of M Holdings Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2,050.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $42,270.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $25,638,596.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $42,270.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,638,596.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,222 shares of company stock worth $7,091,898. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $251.05 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The firm has a market cap of $798.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $233.01 and its 200-day moving average is $245.87.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $293.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.70.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

