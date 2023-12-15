The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH lessened its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,756 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $51.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $39.65 and a 52-week high of $52.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.53.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on BK. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BK

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.