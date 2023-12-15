The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for The Carlyle Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Research analyst S. Jhunjhunwala now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.95. The consensus estimate for The Carlyle Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CG. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.87.

The Carlyle Group Trading Up 7.9 %

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $41.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.54. The company has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.40, a PEG ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The Carlyle Group has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $42.49.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $776.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 241.38%.

Institutional Trading of The Carlyle Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 125.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Carlyle Group

(Get Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.