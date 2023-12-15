The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 141,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 65,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. HSBC began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.99.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $383.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.36 and a fifty-two week high of $386.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.49. The company has a market cap of $125.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.44.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.96 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.24%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Further Reading

