The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Bowman & Co S.C.

Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,188 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 1.7% of Bowman & Co S.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 27,247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,233,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 178.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 43,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,202,000 after buying an additional 27,972 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 114,844 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,701,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 45,193 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,656,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schoolcraft Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $287,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $351.81 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $353.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $350.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $302.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.60.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. HSBC began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $306.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.14.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Home Depot

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.