The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 632.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $144.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.26. The company has a market cap of $340.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $135.83 and a 1 year high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $83,357.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,498 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,985.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $83,357.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,985.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 7,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total transaction of $1,168,777.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,870,837.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,382 shares of company stock worth $11,988,690 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on PG shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.41.

View Our Latest Research Report on PG

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.