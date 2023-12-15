The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.4% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 78,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 65.1% during the third quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 30,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 12,075 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.9% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 19,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $144.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $340.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $135.83 and a 12 month high of $158.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $1,009,065.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,009,065.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,382 shares of company stock valued at $11,988,690. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.41.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

