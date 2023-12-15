The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,002 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 315.9% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $306.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.46. The company has a market cap of $78.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $205.43 and a fifty-two week high of $310.19.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.43. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 78.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,125 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $75,383,352. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on SHW. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.24.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

