The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 23.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 33.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 63.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 35.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 907,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,776,000 after buying an additional 239,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $356,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,570,609.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,868.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $356,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,570,609.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,000 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SO opened at $71.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.21. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $75.80.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 101.08%.

Several research analysts have commented on SO shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

