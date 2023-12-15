The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Purchased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,145 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $6,421,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,462,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,261,631.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $6,421,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,462,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,261,631.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $173,712.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,877,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 359,864 shares of company stock worth $28,306,735. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

Trade Desk Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $76.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.93. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.20 and a 12-month high of $91.85.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $493.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.94 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 7.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

See Also

