Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Given “Outperform” Rating at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their outperform rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $670.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $515.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $596.75.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of TMO opened at $521.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $201.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a twelve month low of $415.60 and a twelve month high of $609.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $474.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $509.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 14th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total value of $4,561,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,835,476.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thermo Fisher Scientific

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 681,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $392,899,000 after buying an additional 24,376 shares during the last quarter. American Trust increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 6,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $1,074,000. Montchanin Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% during the second quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 88,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

