Timothy E. Parker Buys 5,000 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Stock

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) Director Timothy E. Parker acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.13 per share, for a total transaction of $260,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 79,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,131,667.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Matador Resources Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of MTDR opened at $56.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 3.36. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $42.04 and a 52 week high of $69.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The energy company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $772.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.33 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 31.56%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 11.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,783,424 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $721,149,000 after acquiring an additional 366,773 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $658,165,000 after purchasing an additional 567,557 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,777,669 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $306,101,000 after buying an additional 377,853 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $231,403,000 after buying an additional 1,979,904 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,326,071 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $201,552,000 after buying an additional 135,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTDR

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.