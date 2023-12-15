Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) Sets New 1-Year High at $19.00

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.00 and last traded at $18.77, with a volume of 55492 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.82.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tiptree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $707.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.02.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. Tiptree had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $416.51 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Tiptree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TIPT. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Tiptree by 363.2% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 286,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 225,030 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tiptree by 13.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,855,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,855,000 after acquiring an additional 224,891 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Tiptree in the second quarter valued at about $1,808,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Tiptree during the fourth quarter worth about $1,393,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tiptree during the first quarter worth about $1,116,000. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. It offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, contractual liability, energy, allied health, general liability, directors' and officers' liability, life sciences, inland marine, contractors' equipment, contractors' liability, student legal liability, hospitality, and business owner insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as storage unit contents, manufactured housing, GAP, auto, credit life and disability, and collateral insurance products.

