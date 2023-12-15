Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Get Transportadora de Gas del Sur alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Price Performance

TGS opened at $15.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.27. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $15.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.70.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.18. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $243.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TT International Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 158.8% in the 2nd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 549,183 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,567,000 after acquiring an additional 336,963 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 451,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after acquiring an additional 354,593 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,394,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 303,638 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 99,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 288,625 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 17,841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

(Get Free Report)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.