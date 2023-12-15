Trex (NYSE:TREX) Upgraded to “Neutral” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $79.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $62.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Trex in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Trex from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.44.

Get Trex alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TREX

Trex Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of Trex stock opened at $80.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 45.01, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.54. Trex has a 12 month low of $40.69 and a 12 month high of $80.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.74 and a 200 day moving average of $64.95.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Trex had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 34.43%. The business had revenue of $303.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trex will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Trex by 98,060.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 26,110,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,711,823,000 after purchasing an additional 26,084,187 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trex by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,421,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $653,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,669 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Trex by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,777,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $313,182,000 after acquiring an additional 776,165 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Trex by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,717,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,730,000 after acquiring an additional 43,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Trex by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,637,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,662,000 after acquiring an additional 169,291 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.