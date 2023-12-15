TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of TriNet Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.86.

TriNet Group stock opened at $121.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.10. TriNet Group has a 12-month low of $61.93 and a 12-month high of $123.67.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $348.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.27 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 61.53%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TriNet Group will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total transaction of $339,246.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,845,930.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,786 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total value of $323,148.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,799,840.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,918 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total transaction of $339,246.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,845,930.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,211 shares of company stock valued at $3,587,456. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in TriNet Group by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 102,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,941,000 after purchasing an additional 18,334 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in TriNet Group by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,040,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in TriNet Group by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

